Mapletree Logistics Ensures Stability Amidst Debt Conditions

November 01, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Mapletree Logistics (SG:M44U) has released an update.

Mapletree Logistics Trust has announced a new loan agreement that includes specific conditions similar to its existing debt facilities, which total approximately S$5,973 million. These conditions require that Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. remains as the manager and a subsidiary of Mapletree Investments. Currently, there has been no breach of these conditions, ensuring stability for investors.

