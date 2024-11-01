Mapletree Logistics Ensures Stability Amidst Debt Conditions

Mapletree Logistics (SG:M44U) has released an update.

Mapletree Logistics Trust has announced a new loan agreement that includes specific conditions similar to its existing debt facilities, which total approximately S$5,973 million. These conditions require that Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. remains as the manager and a subsidiary of Mapletree Investments. Currently, there has been no breach of these conditions, ensuring stability for investors.

