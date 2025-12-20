Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF) Price Target Decreased by 10.34% to 1.50

The average one-year price target for Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) has been revised to $1.50 / share. This is a decrease of 10.34% from the prior estimate of $1.67 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $1.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.75% from the latest reported closing price of $1.56 / share.

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mapletree Industrial Trust. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAPIF is 0.26%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 202,119K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,297K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,970K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPIF by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,355K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,463K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPIF by 4.49% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 16,651K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,186K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,111K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,942K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAPIF by 3.60% over the last quarter.

