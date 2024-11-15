Mapletree Commercial Announces Retirement of Key Director

Mapletree Commercial (SG:N2IU) has released an update.

Mapletree Commercial’s MPACT Management Ltd. announced the upcoming retirement of Mr. Kan Shik Lum, an Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee, as he reaches the end of his 9-year tenure. The company expressed gratitude for his valuable contributions during his tenure. This change will lead to updates in the composition of the board and its committees, reflecting the company’s commitment to governance and leadership dynamics.

