Maplebear's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Maplebear. Our analysis of options history for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $199,200, and 3 were calls, valued at $272,000.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $50.0 for Maplebear over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Maplebear's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Maplebear's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Maplebear Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CART CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.1 $8.2 $45.00 $157.4K 543 300 CART CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.1 $8.2 $45.00 $88.5K 543 108 CART PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.4 $7.6 $50.00 $48.6K 1.3K 277 CART PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.8 $7.6 $7.8 $50.00 $43.6K 1.3K 369 CART PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $7.4 $7.6 $50.00 $38.0K 1.3K 179

About Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The company partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has around 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Maplebear, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Maplebear Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,993,897, the price of CART is up by 4.31%, reaching $47.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 92 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Maplebear

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $54.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Maplebear options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CART

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

