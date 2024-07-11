Maplebear Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $44.09, with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.03% increase from the previous average price target of $38.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Maplebear by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Mollins Gordon Haskett Raises Buy $45.00 $37.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $49.00 $46.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $42.00 $35.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $36.00 $26.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $47.00 $45.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $28.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $48.00 $36.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Announces Buy $46.00 -

Delving into Maplebear's Background

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The firm partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart collects fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has nearly 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Maplebear's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Maplebear's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.04% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maplebear's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Maplebear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

