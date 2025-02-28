Maplebear Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CART usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Maplebear. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 77% leaning bullish and 11% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $216,873, and 5 are calls, amounting to $195,760.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $36.0 to $42.0 for Maplebear during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Maplebear options trades today is 430.14 with a total volume of 2,238.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Maplebear's big money trades within a strike price range of $36.0 to $42.0 over the last 30 days.

Maplebear Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CART PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.2 $42.00 $78.5K 471 1 CART PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.7 $0.65 $0.7 $40.00 $70.7K 55 1.0K CART CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.79 $42.00 $63.2K 1.3K 241 CART CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.6 $40.00 $45.9K 190 114 CART PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.1 $1.95 $2.1 $36.00 $37.3K 178 178

About Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The company partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has about 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Maplebear, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Maplebear Trading volume stands at 2,223,941, with CART's price down by -1.31%, positioned at $40.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Maplebear

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $54.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Maplebear, maintaining a target price of $53. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets keeps a Market Outperform rating on Maplebear with a target price of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Maplebear, targeting a price of $57. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Maplebear, maintaining a target price of $49. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $56.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Maplebear with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

