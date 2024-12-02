Maplebear Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Maplebear Inc with 8,332 puts trading, or 1.7x expected. Most active are Apr-25 37 puts and Apr-25 34 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 5,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.73, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 11th.
