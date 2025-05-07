Is Maplebear Inc. (CART) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Maplebear (CART) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Maplebear is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CART has moved about 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Maplebear is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY). The stock is up 15.7% year-to-date.

For Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Maplebear is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.6% so far this year, meaning that CART is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #21. The industry has moved -25.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Maplebear and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

