Is Maplebear Inc. (CART) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Maplebear (CART) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Maplebear is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CART has returned about 103.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 25.6%. As we can see, Maplebear is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Brinker International (EAT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 168.3%.

For Brinker International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Maplebear belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.6% this year, meaning that CART is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved +6.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Maplebear and Brinker International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Maplebear Inc. (CART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.