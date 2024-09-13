Is Maplebear Inc. (CART) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Maplebear (CART) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Maplebear is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 317 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CART has gained about 54.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 13.3% on average. As we can see, Maplebear is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

AppLovin (APP) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 165%.

Over the past three months, AppLovin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Maplebear is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.1% so far this year, so CART is performing better in this area. AppLovin is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Maplebear and AppLovin. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.