Maplebear Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Maplebear Inc with 3,442 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 8 points to 55.24%. Jun-25 50 calls and Nov-24 45 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

