Maplebear Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Maplebear Inc with 3,442 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 8 points to 55.24%. Jun-25 50 calls and Nov-24 45 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on November 12th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CART:
- Instacart price target raised to $55 from $48 at Oppenheimer
- Instacart Stock (CART) Could Have More Room to Run despite 79% Rally
- Instacart price target raised to $55 from $52 at Stifel
- Ibotta price target raised to $95 from $85 at Wells Fargo
- Instacart price target raised to $50 from $45 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.