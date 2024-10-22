Maplebear Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Maplebear Inc with 7,725 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 52.36%. Jun-25 50 calls and Jun-25 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on November 12th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CART:
- Instacart names Uber’s Anirban Kundu as chief technology officer
- Disney initiated, Cisco upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Instacart initiated with a Hold at Jefferies
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expands Ad Partnership with Instacart
- Instacart, Roku expand advertising partnership
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.