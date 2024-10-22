Maplebear Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Maplebear Inc with 7,725 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 52.36%. Jun-25 50 calls and Jun-25 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

