MAPLEBEAR Earnings Preview: Recent $CART Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MAPLEBEAR ($CART) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $908,379,400 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CART stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MAPLEBEAR Insider Trading Activity

MAPLEBEAR insiders have traded $CART stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FIDJI SIMO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,000 shares for an estimated $4,840,250 .

. MORGAN FONG (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 80,825 shares for an estimated $3,522,777 .

. ALAN RAMSAY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,853 shares for an estimated $506,914.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MAPLEBEAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of MAPLEBEAR stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.