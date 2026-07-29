Maplebear Chief Legal Officer Morgan Fong Sells 18,390 Shares for $815,400

Key Points

Sold 18,390 shares at $44.34 per share, resulting in a total transaction value of ~$815,400 on July 22, 2026.

The disposition reduced total direct equity holdings by 3%, which included shares acquired through a same-day option exercise.

Transaction was executed via a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on December 10, 2025, facilitating non-discretionary portfolio management.

Fong maintains significant equity exposure through the direct ownership of ~544,000 shares and 91,950 remaining stock options.

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Chief Legal Officer Morgan Fong sold 18,390 shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) on July 22, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$815,400, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$815,400 Shares sold 18,390 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 544,078 Post-transaction value $24.34 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($44.34); post-transaction value based on July 22, 2026 market close ($44.73).

Key questions

How did the derivative exercise impact the total transaction?

Morgan Fong exercised 18,390 stock options at an exercise price of $7.32 per share on July 22, 2026, and immediately sold the resulting shares at a weighted average price of $44.34. This exercise-and-sell strategy allowed the officer to capture the spread between the strike price and market price while retaining a substantial direct ownership stake in the company.

Morgan Fong exercised 18,390 stock options at an exercise price of $7.32 per share on July 22, 2026, and immediately sold the resulting shares at a weighted average price of $44.34. This exercise-and-sell strategy allowed the officer to capture the spread between the strike price and market price while retaining a substantial direct ownership stake in the company. What is the status of the insider's remaining equity compensation?

Following this transaction, Fong continues to hold 91,950 stock options, which include both vested and unvested awards. These derivative securities, combined with a direct ownership stake of 544,078 shares, represent a total beneficial interest of 636,028 shares.

Following this transaction, Fong continues to hold 91,950 stock options, which include both vested and unvested awards. These derivative securities, combined with a direct ownership stake of 544,078 shares, represent a total beneficial interest of 636,028 shares. What are the fundamental characteristics of Maplebear Inc. in the current market?

As of the July 23, 2026 market close, shares were priced at $42.53, following a 10% decline over the 12 months ending on the July 22, 2026 transaction date. The company, which operates as Instacart, currently has a market capitalization of $10.0 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $3.9 billion with a net income of $485.0 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-23) $42.53 Market Capitalization $10.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $485.0 million

Company Snapshot

Maplebear Inc., operating as Instacart, provides a comprehensive technology platform for the grocery industry, offering Instacart Marketplace for fulfillment and shopping occasions, Instacart Enterprise as an end-to-end technology solution for retailers, and Instacart Ads for brand advertising and consumer insights.

The company generates revenue through a multi-sided platform model that connects retailers, brands, and consumers, monetizing through marketplace commissions, enterprise software licensing, and advertising services on its platform.

The company primarily serves grocery retailers and consumer packaged goods brands across the United States and international markets, enabling them to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency through technology-driven solutions.

Maplebear Inc. operates as a critical technology enabler for the grocery retail ecosystem with a market capitalization of $10.0 billion and TTM revenue of $3.9 billion. The company has established a diversified revenue model spanning marketplace operations, enterprise software solutions, and advertising services, positioning itself as an essential infrastructure provider for retailers navigating digital transformation. With 3,600 employees and a strong profitability profile evidenced by $485.0 million in TTM net income, Instacart maintains a competitive advantage through its comprehensive platform integration and deep understanding of grocery industry dynamics.

What this transaction means for investors

Fong’s sale of Instacart shares is likely not one that should concern investors.

The transaction was an options exercise involving only about 3% of his Instacart holdings. Also, the fact that it was a pre-planned transaction adopted under Rule10b5-1 makes it more likely Fong made the move for personal reasons.

Moreover, the modest size of the sale could mean that Fong expects future gains. For nearly two years, the consumer staples stock has traded in a range, which may have tried the patience of investors holding Maplebear stock.

Nonetheless, investors have good reason to believe that that patience may lead to stock gains. Amid rising revenues and earnings, its trailing P/E ratio of 24 could give way to a forward P/E of 11.

Additionally, after net income shrank by 2% in 2025, it surged 38% higher in the first quarter of 2026. Furthermore, analyst estimates point to a projected profit increase of over 50% in 2026. That could turn into the catalyst that helps Maplebear stock surge out of its trading range.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Instacart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.