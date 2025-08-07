Maplebear (CART) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Maplebear (CART) reported revenue of $914 million, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $895.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +5.13%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross Transaction Value (GTV) : $9.08 billion versus $8.94 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $9.08 billion versus $8.94 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Orders : 82.7 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 80.63 million.

: 82.7 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 80.63 million. Revenue- Advertising and other : $255 million versus $255.27 million estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $255 million versus $255.27 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenue- Transaction: $659 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $640.78 million.

Here is how Maplebear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Maplebear have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Maplebear Inc. (CART)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

