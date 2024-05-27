Maple Leaf Green World On Track with Compliance

Maple Leaf Green World (TSE:MGW) has released an update.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. has issued a bi-weekly default status report, complying with the requirements of the management cease trade order (MCTO) granted by the Alberta Securities Commission. The company is on track to file its overdue interim financial statements by the stipulated deadline of June 30, 2024, while its CEO and CFO are currently prohibited from trading company securities. Maple Leaf emphasizes its ongoing commitment to the health and wellness industry and sustainable initiatives.

