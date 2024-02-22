Maple Leaf Foods Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) posted a fourth quarter net loss of C$9.32 million or C$0.08 per share compared to a loss of C$41.5 million or C$0.34 per share, prior year. Adjusted operating profit increased to C$57.5 million from C$1.8 million, prior year. Adjusted profit per share was C$0.08 compared to a loss of C$0.28. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter sales were C$1.19 billion compared to C$1.18 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated C$1.22 billion in revenue.

For the full year 2024, the company expects low-to mid-single digit revenue growth.

