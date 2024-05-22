Maple Leaf Foods Optimizes Operations

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) has released an update.

Maple Leaf Foods has announced the upcoming closure of its century-old Brantford plant by early 2025, aiming to consolidate its Further Processed Poultry production into more modern facilities within its network. The company is committed to supporting its team members through the transition and is actively seeking alternative uses for the Brantford site. This strategic move is expected to enhance operational efficiency and support Maple Leaf Foods’ goal to be a leading sustainable protein company.

