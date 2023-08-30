Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) Price Target Increased by 10.82% to 28.22

The average one-year price target for Maple Leaf Foods (OTC:MLFNF) has been revised to 28.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.82% from the prior estimate of 25.47 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.41 to a high of 31.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.52% from the latest reported closing price of 21.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maple Leaf Foods. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLFNF is 0.28%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 9,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,944K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 27.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,006K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 762K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 640K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 6.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 591K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 0.86% over the last quarter.

