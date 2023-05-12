Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.65%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maple Leaf Foods. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLFNF is 0.26%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 9,418K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.83% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maple Leaf Foods is 25.24. The forecasts range from a low of 20.87 to a high of $31.34. The average price target represents an increase of 69.83% from its latest reported closing price of 14.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Maple Leaf Foods is 4,805MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 17.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 45.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,006K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 657K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 22.58% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 650K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 9.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 4.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.