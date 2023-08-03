Maple Gold Mines (TSX:MGM) Price Target Decreased by 15.44% to 0.43

The average one-year price target for Maple Gold Mines (TSX:MGM) has been revised to 0.43 / share. This is an decrease of 15.44% from the prior estimate of 0.51 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 0.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 217.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maple Gold Mines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGM is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 21,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 20,000K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.