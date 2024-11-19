Maple Gold Mines Raises $5.6 Million in Private Placement

Maple Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:MGM) has released an update.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. has successfully closed a brokered private placement, raising a total of $5.6 million to bolster its exploration activities and financial health. The significant demand for the offering allows the company to focus on resource expansion and exploration across its Québec properties. The funds will also support administrative expenses and other operational needs.

