Mapfre Sociedad Anonima - ADR (MPFRY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Mapfre Sociedad Anonima - ADR said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mapfre Sociedad Anonima - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPFRY is 0.00%, a decrease of 18.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.71% to 8K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.87% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mapfre Sociedad Anonima - ADR is 3.81. The forecasts range from a low of 3.07 to a high of $5.19. The average price target represents an increase of 15.87% from its latest reported closing price of 3.29.

The projected annual revenue for Mapfre Sociedad Anonima - ADR is 26,138MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPFRY by 18.11% over the last quarter.

