MAPFRE Reports Strong Profit Growth and Dividend Increase

MAPFRE, S.A. reported a substantial 36% increase in profit, reaching 744 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong technical management across all regions. The company’s performance allowed for an 8% increase in the interim dividend to 6.5 cents per share, and a rise in adjusted ROE to 12%. Notably, significant growth was observed in North America and LATAM, with IBERIA also showing a 15% increase in results.

