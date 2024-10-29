Mapfre to Pay Interim Dividend in November

Mapfre, SA (ES:MAP) has released an update.

Mapfre, S.A. has announced an interim dividend of 0.065 euros per share to be paid on November 29, 2024, with Banco Santander acting as the paying agent. Shareholders must hold their shares by November 26 to be eligible for the dividend. This move reflects Mapfre’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

