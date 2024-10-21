News & Insights

Mapfre Announces Q3 2024 Investor Teleconference

October 21, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Mapfre, SA (ES:MAP) has released an update.

Mapfre, S.A. is set to host a teleconference for investors and analysts to discuss its third-quarter 2024 activities on October 29. The event will be streamed online, making it accessible to all interested parties. This move underscores Mapfre’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

