Mapfre 2019 net profit lifted by business in Spain, Northern Latin America

MADRID, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre MAP.MC said on Wednesday its net profit in 2019 rose 15%, lifted by its businesses in Spain and northern Latin America.

The company said it net profit rose to 609 million euros ($664.54 million), up from 529 million euros in 2018.

The insurer said it booked 131 million euros relating to protests in Chile and storms in Japan on its reinsurance business.

($1 = 0.9164 euros)

