Map maker TomTom's Q3 loss narrows boosted by car branch growth

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

October 13, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Gaëlle Sheehan and Nathan Vifflin for Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Digital mapping specialist TomTom TOM2.AS on Friday reported a smaller than expected operating loss for the third quarter, driven by strong results in its automotive branch that grew faster than global car production.

The Dutch company, which relies on its automotive unit for growth, said its quarterly operating loss narrowed to 7.9 million euros ($8.3 million) from a loss of 17.5 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by the company had forecast a loss of 11 million euros.

It reported a quarterly revenue of 144.1 million euros, up 6% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

