Maoyan Entertainment (HKHKSG:1896) Price Target Increased by 7.10% to 14.18

The average one-year price target for Maoyan Entertainment (HKHKSG:1896) has been revised to 14.18 / share. This is an increase of 7.10% from the prior estimate of 13.24 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 19.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.24% from the latest reported closing price of 10.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maoyan Entertainment. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1896 is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 23,005K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,086K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,289K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,087K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,183K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 1,589K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

