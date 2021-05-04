MANZ Automation Q1 Profit Surges, Revenues Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter consolidated net profit was 10.26 million euros, up from 1.6 million euros a year ago.

Earnings per share were 1.33 euros, higher than last year's 0.22 euro.

EBIT surged to 11.47 million euros from prior year's 3.5 million euros. EBIT margin grew to 21.3 percent from 5.6 percent a year ago.

EBITDA was 14.26 million euros, up from 6.9 million euros last year. EBITDA margin improved to 26.5 percent from 10.9 percent a year ago.

Revenues were 50.89 million euros, lower than 61.6 million euros a year ago. Total operating revenues declined to 53.77 million euros from prior year's 63.3 million euros.

Order intake amounted to 42.2 million euros as of March 31, compared to 45.2 million euros last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.