Markets

MANZ Automation Q1 Profit Surges, Revenues Down - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter consolidated net profit was 10.26 million euros, up from 1.6 million euros a year ago.

Earnings per share were 1.33 euros, higher than last year's 0.22 euro.

EBIT surged to 11.47 million euros from prior year's 3.5 million euros. EBIT margin grew to 21.3 percent from 5.6 percent a year ago.

EBITDA was 14.26 million euros, up from 6.9 million euros last year. EBITDA margin improved to 26.5 percent from 10.9 percent a year ago.

Revenues were 50.89 million euros, lower than 61.6 million euros a year ago. Total operating revenues declined to 53.77 million euros from prior year's 63.3 million euros.

Order intake amounted to 42.2 million euros as of March 31, compared to 45.2 million euros last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular