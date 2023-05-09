Manz AG Swings To Profit In Q1, Orders Down; Sees Profitable Growth In FY23

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Manz AG, a high-tech equipment manufacturer, Tuesday reported earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to loss last year on higher revenues.

Looking ahead, the company expects a profitable growth in 2023, in the background of overall positive outlook for the industry.

For the first quarter, earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was 5.4 million euros, compared to a loss of 4.8 million euros last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, was 8.3 million euros, compared to a loss of 2 million euros, for the same period of last year.

Revenue increased 25.5 percent to 76.4 million euros from 60.9 million euros of last year.

Incoming orders as of March 31, decreased to 46.3 million euros from 106.9 million euros of the previous year.

However, the order backlog was 306.7 million euros, above the previous year's level of 273.2 million euros, the company said in a statement.

