Manz AG Posts 9-month Negative EBIT; Revenue Up 17.0%

(RTTNews) - Manz AG reported that its nine-month EBITDA declined to 6.8 million euros from 17.7 million, prior year. EBIT was negative at 1.8 million euros compared to EBIT of 8.7 million euros.

Revenues increased to 191.4 million euros from 163.6 million euros, prior year. The company noted that the significant increase of 17.0% reflects the continued high dynamic of business in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment and solid growth in the Industry Solutions segment. The order backlog was at 318.8 million euros as of September 30, 2022.

For the full year 2022, the Managing Board expects revenue growth in the low to mid double digit percentage range compared to the previous year, an EBITDA margin in the low single digit percentage range, and a balanced EBIT.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.