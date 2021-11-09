Manz 9M Earnings Rise, Revenues Down; Continues To Expect To Grow Profitably In FY21

(RTTNews) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT grew to 8.7 million euros from last year's 8.2 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA amounted to 17.7 million euros, slightly higher than previous year's 17.6 million euros.

Revenues, meanwhile, declined 5 percent to 163.6 million euros from 172.4 million euros in the previous year.

In the Energy Storage segment, revenues grew almost 25% on high demand from the automotive industry.

Order backlog was at 188 million euros, around 10 million euros above previous year's level.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect to grow profitably in 2021, mainly due to the overall positive outlook for the industry, particularly in the e-mobility market.

