Many Would Be Envious Of Sturm Ruger's (NYSE:RGR) Excellent Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Sturm Ruger's (NYSE:RGR) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sturm Ruger is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.50 = US$190m ÷ (US$446m - US$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Sturm Ruger has an ROCE of 50%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 22% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:RGR Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sturm Ruger compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Sturm Ruger's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Sturm Ruger's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 50% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 68% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

On a side note, Sturm Ruger has done well to reduce current liabilities to 15% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And given the stock has only risen 35% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Sturm Ruger you'll probably want to know about.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

