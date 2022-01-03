Many Would Be Envious Of O'Reilly Automotive's (NASDAQ:ORLY) Excellent Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for O'Reilly Automotive, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = US$2.8b ÷ (US$12b - US$6.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, O'Reilly Automotive has an ROCE of 48%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:ORLY Return on Capital Employed January 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for O'Reilly Automotive compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for O'Reilly Automotive.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of O'Reilly Automotive's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 48% and the business has deployed 43% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 48%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

On a side note, O'Reilly Automotive's current liabilities are still rather high at 51% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that O'Reilly Automotive has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 151% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

O'Reilly Automotive does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

