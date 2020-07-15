US Markets
Many verified Twitter accounts able post again after hacking

Katie Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

Twitter users with verified accounts started to be able to send tweets again at around 8:30 pm EDT, after the company had silenced some of its highest-profile users in response to an hours-long security incident.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 (Reuters)

Twitter had limited some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified "account functions" after many of the platform's top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency.

