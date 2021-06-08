Many Still Looking Away From Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.4x Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Universal Insurance Holdings has been relatively sluggish. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NYSE:UVE Price Based on Past Earnings June 8th 2021 free report on Universal Insurance Holdings

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Universal Insurance Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. This isn't what shareholders were looking for as it means they've been left with a 76% decline in EPS over the last three years in total. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 179% during the coming year according to the only analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Universal Insurance Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Universal Insurance Holdings' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Universal Insurance Holdings currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Universal Insurance Holdings, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Universal Insurance Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

