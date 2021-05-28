Many Still Looking Away From Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) as an attractive investment with its 10.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent earnings growth for Triton International has been in line with the market. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:TRTN Price Based on Past Earnings May 28th 2021 free report on Triton International

Triton International's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 19% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 18% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Triton International's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Triton International's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Triton International's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Triton International (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of Triton International's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

