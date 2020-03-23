Stocks

Many Preferred Shares Now Yielding 7% After Selloff

Andrew Bary Barrons
The selloff in stocks has left many preferred issues yielding 7% or more. Here are some that investors should consider.

Investors can also get high yields on so-called Baby Bonds that trade like preferred stock with $25 face values.

The sharp selloff in the preferred stock market has left many issues yielding 7% or more.

They include preferred issues from Wells Fargo (ticker: WFC), AT&T (T), American International Group (AIG), Apollo Global Management (APO), KKR (KKR), and Capital One Financial (COF).

The $12 billion iShares Preferred Income Securities exchange-traded fund (PFF) was off 6% Monday, to $26, yielding 7.3%. The bank-heavy preferred market is off about 25% in the past month, reflecting steep losses in financial stocks.

The risk-reward trade-off has gotten more favorable for investors as prices have dropped. That is because most preferred is callable at the face value—normally $25 a share—after five years. This limits upside to buyers paying anything close to face value or par.

Preferred stock is senior to common shares but still a form of equity. Companies are loath to eliminate preferred dividends, but can do so without causing a default. At current prices, many preferreds offer a lower-risk way to play the issuer’s fortunes than the common shares, while offering nice upside potential.

Investors can also get high yields on so-called Baby Bonds that trade like preferred stock on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market with $25 face values. Ford Motor (F), for instance, has a 6% Baby Bond (F pr C) now trading around $13 for a current yield of 11.5%. This bond has seen its price cut in half during the past month as investors worry about the fortunes of Ford, whose shares trade for $4.26, down from $8 a month ago.

The AIG 5.85% preferred issue (AIG Pr A) traded late Monday at around $17.50 for an yield of about 8.30%. Apollo Global Management, the big private-equity firm, has a 6.375% preferred issue (APO Pr A) trading around $17.50 for a 9% yield. This issue traded at $27 last month. A similar Apollo preferred issue (APO Pr B) also changes hands around $17. Rival private-equity firm KKR has a 6.75% issue (KKR pr A) that was down 12% Monday, to $19.20, yielding 8.75%.

AT&T’s 4.75% preferred issue (T pr C), trades around $17 for a 7% yield. Among bank preferred, Wells Fargo’s 4.75% issue (WFC Pr Z) trades also around $17 for a 7% yield. Morgan Stanley’s 4.75% issue (MS pr L) trades at $19.25 for a 6.4% yield. JPMorgan Chase’s 6.1% issue (JPM pr G) trades around $23 for yield of around 6.6%.

Capital One Financial’s series I issue (COF Pr I) has been hard hit in the past month, falling to $15 from $25 for an 8.3% yield. Brighthouse Financial’s 6.6% issue (BHFAP) has also been hammered, falling to $16 from $28 and yielding 10%.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

