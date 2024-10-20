News & Insights

Many Peaks Minerals Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, at Liberty Offices in West Perth. Shareholders can participate in person, by proxy, or through an authorized representative, and are encouraged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance. The company will provide updates on its website and ASX platform if any changes to the meeting occur.

