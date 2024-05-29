Many Peaks Minerals Moves to Quota New Shares

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd. has announced an application for the quotation of 7,448,218 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the code MPK. The request, dated May 29, 2024, signifies the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and marks a new announcement for the firm.

