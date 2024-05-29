Many Peaks Minerals Issues New Equity Securities

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd has announced the issue of new unquoted equity securities, comprising 3,921,569 Placement Options and 4,650,000 Unlisted Options, both set to be issued on May 29, 2024. These securities are part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX. The company’s latest financial move could indicate a strategic effort to raise capital or incentivize stakeholders.

