Many Peaks Gold Shareholders Greenlight Resolutions

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (MPK) successfully passed all resolutions during their General Meeting, with overwhelming shareholder support evidenced by near-unanimous poll results. The approved items included the ratification of prior share issues and approval for new placements and options, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic decisions.

