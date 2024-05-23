News & Insights

Many Peaks Gold Shareholders Greenlight Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (MPK) successfully passed all resolutions during their General Meeting, with overwhelming shareholder support evidenced by near-unanimous poll results. The approved items included the ratification of prior share issues and approval for new placements and options, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic decisions.

