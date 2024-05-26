News & Insights

Many Peaks Gold Advances Odienne Drilling Campaign

May 26, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. has launched a 6,500m drilling campaign at its Odienne Project in Côte d’Ivoire, building on previous exploration successes and targeting gold anomalies along a highly prospective structural corridor. The project, which promises to enhance the company’s position in the region, involves both diamond drilling and auger sampling in an area adjacent to significant gold discoveries by other leading mining firms. Results from this drilling are set to shape an ambitious exploration strategy for the coming year.

