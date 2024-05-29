Many Peaks Director Increases Shareholding

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Limited has reported a change in director Travis Schwertfeger’s interest in the company, reflecting the acquisition of 60,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 20,000 unlisted options. The change, occurring on 29 May 2024 and following shareholder approval, is part of Schwertfeger’s participation in a placement priced at $0.17 per share. Post-change, Schwertfeger’s interests include 280,000 ordinary shares and various options under the LTS Super Fund.

For further insights into AU:MPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.