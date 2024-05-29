News & Insights

Stocks

Many Peaks Director Increases Shareholding

May 29, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Limited has reported a change in director Travis Schwertfeger’s interest in the company, reflecting the acquisition of 60,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 20,000 unlisted options. The change, occurring on 29 May 2024 and following shareholder approval, is part of Schwertfeger’s participation in a placement priced at $0.17 per share. Post-change, Schwertfeger’s interests include 280,000 ordinary shares and various options under the LTS Super Fund.

For further insights into AU:MPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.