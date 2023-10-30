Many of America’s Most Expensive ZIP Codes Are in California — And It’ll Cost You Millions To Live There

As of Q3 in 2023, the median sales price of a home in the U.S. is $431,000. That amount is way, way lower than the home prices in some of the most expensive U.S. ZIP codes, which range from $3.86 million to $7.36 million.

Here’s more about America’s most expensive ZIP codes, many of which are in California, and how it’ll cost you millions to live there.

92657: Newport Beach, California (Los Angeles Metro)

If you live in Newport Beach, you’ll enjoy miles of beautiful coastline and top-notch surfing. However, it’s not cheap.

The average cost of a home in Newport Beach is $3.86 million, which is not surprising considering that its cost of living index is 64.9% higher than the U.S. average. Besides way more expensive housing, groceries in Newport Beach are 14.7% higher than the U.S. average. Other elevated costs include clothing, repairs, restaurants, entertainment and other services — which are 55.7% higher than the U.S. average, and transportation, which is 10.8% higher.

11976: Water Mill, New York (New York City Metro)

The average cost of a home in the small village of Water Mill is $3.86 million, which is on par with the housing costs in Newport Beach. If you live here, you’ll enjoy beautiful Atlantic Ocean view, as well as access to beaches and parks, but the cost of living is 47.1% higher than the U.S. average. Groceries are 27% higher, while healthcare is 25.2% higher. Miscellaneous costs are 54.7% higher, and utilities are 25.4% higher.

92067: Rancho Santa Fe, California (San Diego Metro)

Known for its championship golf courses and lush, rolling hills, Rancho Santa Fe is a paradise for some. The average cost of a home in Rancho Santa Fe is $3.9 million, [and its cost of living is 54.9% higher. Elevated costs include groceries, which are 25.7% higher, and transportation, which is 23% higher.

93108: Montecito, California (Santa Barbara Metro)

With perks like a year-round mild climate and a stunning coastline, you’ll pay dearly for the average home in Montecito — $3.94 million. You’ll also pay dearly for some other costs because the overall cost of living is 54.7% higher than the U.S. average. Elevated costs include groceries, which are 20.6% above average, and healthcare, which is approximately 13% above average.

90402: Santa Monica, California (Los Angeles Metro)

Santa Monica is a vibrant beachside city with plenty of high-level amenities and a population near 100,000. However, you’ll pay for the luxury — the average cost of a home in Santa Monica is $4.17 million. The overall cost of living is 61.7% higher than the U.S. average — 11.4% and 54.8%, for groceries and transportation, respectively.

98039: Medina, Washington (Seattle Metro)

Mountain views and the proximity to Seattle are part of the reason the average cost of a home in the small town of Medina is $4.18 million, and the overall cost of living is 58.1% higher than the U.S. average. Higher-than-average costs include groceries, which are 22.1% higher, and transportation, which is 26.9% higher.

94022: Los Altos Hills, California (San Jose Metro)

The average cost of a home in the vibrant small town of Los Altos Hills is $4.26 million. Yet, it’s not only the homes that are expensive; the overall cost of living in Los Altos Hills is a whopping 131% higher than the U.S. average. Groceries are 27.6% higher than the U.S. average and transportation is 44.7% higher.

11962: Sagaponack, New York (New York City Metro)

Sagaponack, is a small town located in the Hamptons of Long Island, with a population of less than 300. The average cost of a home in Sagaponack is $4.75 million, and the overall cost of living is 47.1% higher than the U.S. average. Groceries, healthcare and utilities are 26.9%, 25.2% and 25.4% higher than the U.S. average, respectively.

90210: Beverly Hills, California (Los Angeles Metro)

The average cost of a home in Beverly Hills is $5.11 million. The overall cost of living in Beverly Hills is 61.7% higher than the U.S. average. Transportation costs are 56.7% higher than the U.S. average, while groceries are about 20% higher.

94027: Atherton, California (San Francisco Metro)

The average cost of a home in Atherton is higher than every other ZIP code at $7.36 million. It’s a small town close to San Francisco and Stanford University with plenty of parks, restaurants and shops. The overall cost of living in Atherton is also higher than anywhere else at 150% above the U.S. average. Grocery, health and transportation costs are 133.6%, 117.4% and 137.3% higher than than the U.S. average.

