Many McDonald's shops in Japan halt orders due to system disruption

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

March 15, 2024 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Many McDonald's shops in Japan have stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders due to a system disruption, a spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan 2702.T said on Friday.

The company is working toward resuming store operations soon, the spokesperson added.

The fast food chain has nearly 3,000 shops across Japan, according to its website.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

