Many Idea Cloud Holdings Announces Share Sale Shift

November 22, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Many Idea Cloud Holdings Limited (HK:6696) has released an update.

Many Idea Cloud Holdings Limited has announced the sale of 300 million shares by its controlling shareholder, Mr. Liu Jianhui, to four independent third parties, reducing his stake to approximately 23.73% of the company. This strategic move in the Hong Kong market highlights ongoing shifts in shareholdings and investor interest in the company’s stock. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

