Many funds fall short in sustainability labelling, UK watchdog says

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Many investment funds fall short when it comes to accurate labelling of their sustainability features, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday.

Trillions of dollars have flowed into investment funds that tout their environment, social and governance (ESG) credentials, prompting regulators to worry about 'greenwashing' or investors being taken in by exaggerated climate-friendly claims.

The FCA on Thursday published a review on how funds are labelling themselves ahead of new sustainability disclosure requirements (SDR) for asset managers, mirroring similar rules already introduced in the European Union.

"While progress has been made, the FCA has found that many firms still have further to go to meet its expectations, particularly around the disclosure and clarity of information being given to retail investors and consumers," the watchdog said in a statement.

The FCA said it expects firms to address the good and poor practices outlined in its report to meet the requirements of the SDR and the watchdog's new consumer duty, introduced in July, which toughens up consumer protection.

