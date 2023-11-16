News & Insights

Many funds fall short in sustainability labelling, UK watchdog says

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

November 16, 2023 — 05:26 am EST

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

Writes through with more detail

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Many investment funds fall short when it comes to accurate labelling of their sustainability features, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday.

Trillions of dollars have flowed into investment funds that tout their environment, social and governance (ESG) credentials, prompting regulators to worry about 'greenwashing' or investors being taken in by exaggerated climate-friendly claims.

The FCA on Thursday published a review on how funds are labelling themselves ahead of new sustainability disclosure requirements (SDR) for asset managers, mirroring similar rules already introduced in the European Union.

"While progress has been made, the FCA has found that many firms still have further to go to meet its expectations, particularly around the disclosure and clarity of information being given to retail investors and consumers," the watchdog said in a statement.

The FCA said it expects firms to address the good and poor practices outlined in its report to meet the requirements of the SDR and the watchdog's new consumer duty, introduced in July, which toughens up consumer protection.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.