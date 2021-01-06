Many California ZIP Codes Get Protection From Home Insurance Non-Renewals

Nearly 2.4 home insurance policyholders in California now fall under a one-year moratorium against non-renewal of residential property insurance coverage in the wake of historic wildfires in 2020.

On Dec. 31, 2020, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara put another six ZIP codes under the moratorium, bringing to 563 the number of ZIP codes now protected from non-renewal of residential property insurance policies. This means homeowners won’t lose their home insurance when their policies come up for renewal.

California has more than 2,600 ZIP codes, meaning the moratorium covers about one-fifth of the state’s ZIP codes.

The department says that if your ZIP code is included in the California moratorium but you receive a notice of non-renewal for wildfire risk, you should contact your insurer to request reinstatement of the policy. To find out whether the moratorium includes your ZIP code, visit the Department of Insurance website.

Relief From Home Insurance Non-Renewals

A state law dating back to 2018 supplies temporary relief from home insurance non-renewals for residents who live in or adjacent to a place that’s been declared a wildfire emergency zone.

“In a year that brought an unprecedented number of wildfires across the state, I implemented this critical consumer protection for millions of residents to help them recover,” Lara, who authored the law as a state senator, said in a news release.

The California Department of Insurance explains that although existing state law prevented policy non-renewals or cancellations for policyholders who sustained a total loss, the new state law protects those living in or next to a wildfire emergency zone who did not sustain a total loss of their homes or any loss at all.

“This moratorium ensures that families whose homes survived the flames do not lose their homes because insurers refuse to continue their coverage. With insurance, we pay year after year even though we hope never to need it, and California law helps make it a fair deal by saying that insurers cannot suddenly drop us just because a fire got close,” Douglas Heller, California-based insurance expert for the Consumer Federation of America, said in November news release issued by the Department of Insurance.

Non-renewal is different from policy cancellation. Cancellation can occur when a policyholder fails to pay the premium, or has committed fraud or misrepresented facts on their insurance application.

Further Protection for Wildfire Victims

Two state laws that took effect Jan. 1, 2021, further protect Californians who’ve been affected by wildfires.

Senate Bill 872 knocks down barriers for future wildfire survivors to receive key insurance benefits and streamlines wildfire recovery processes for homeowners who sustain wildfire losses.

The law requires an advance payment by home insurance companies for at least four months of additional living expenses, known as ALE. Effective July 1, SB 872 will expand ALE benefits, including for policyholders whose homes are deemed uninhabitable due to wildfire damage. The ALE portion of a homeowners insurance policy reimburses you for expenses such as hotel bills, restaurant meals, storage and furniture rental.

The other new law, Assembly Bill 2756, provides additional insurance for disaster survivors to rebuild and requires more transparency regarding policies that do not cover wildfire losses.

History-Making Wildfires

Five of California’s 10 largest wildfires, dating back to 1932, happened in 2020. All told, those five wildfires scorched nearly 2.5 million acres, damaged or destroyed more than 5,800 structures and killed 22 people, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The five fires occurred in Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake, Colusa, Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Fresno, Madera, Sonoma, Napa, Yolo, Solano, Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.

